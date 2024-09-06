DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.54 and last traded at $69.65. 1,839,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,774,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

