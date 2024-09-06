DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.55-$13.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

