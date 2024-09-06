Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 197,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 88,880 shares.The stock last traded at $48.38 and had previously closed at $48.32.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,074,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,025 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,262,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 683,991 shares during the period.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

