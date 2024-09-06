Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Boosted by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $35,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

DFAT stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

