Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Holdings Lifted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 176.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $60.56 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.