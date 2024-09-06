Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

