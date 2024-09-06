Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,975,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 31,803,000 shares.The stock last traded at $29.61 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 12.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $60,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

