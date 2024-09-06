discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 589 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 607 ($7.98). 241,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 162,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.07).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.54) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,064.38). In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,064.38). Also, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £30,630.60 ($40,276.92). Insiders bought 9,494 shares of company stock worth $6,113,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
