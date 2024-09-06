discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 589 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 607 ($7.98). 241,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 162,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.54) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The company has a market cap of £562.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,662.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 671.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 701.23.

In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,064.38). In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,064.38). Also, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £30,630.60 ($40,276.92). Insiders bought 9,494 shares of company stock worth $6,113,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.