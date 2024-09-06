DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.93, but opened at $60.24. DocuSign shares last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 1,291,288 shares.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock worth $25,524,100. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DocuSign by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in DocuSign by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 402,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.