Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa America

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.