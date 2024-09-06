Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349,034 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $3,825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 356.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 91,305 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

