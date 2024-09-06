DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $483.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 483 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.23), with a volume of 16638809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.40 ($6.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DS Smith to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

DS Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,428.57%.

Insider Activity at DS Smith

In other news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). In related news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($202,226.46). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

