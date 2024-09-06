Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 4.4%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.17. 137,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,609,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,510. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.