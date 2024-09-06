Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,714 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,677,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

