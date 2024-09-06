Eaton Co. plc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $285.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

