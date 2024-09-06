eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.52

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
