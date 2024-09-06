Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

EDAP stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

