Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 1.1 %

ESTC stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.66 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,855 shares of company stock valued at $38,243,644. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.