Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

