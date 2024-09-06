Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.76

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Elementis
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.