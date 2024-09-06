Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.76

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

