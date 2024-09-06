Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $414,784.27 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $414,784.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,857,619 coins and its circulating supply is 80,856,227 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.