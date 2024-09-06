Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $322,020.02

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $322,020.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00038967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,894,387 coins and its circulating supply is 80,895,772 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

