Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 184159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 28.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

