ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.01

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 27069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

ENN Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

