Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $147.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Enpro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

