Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Sells $467,097.79 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $821.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

