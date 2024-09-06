ETF Store Inc. Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

