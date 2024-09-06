ETF Store Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

