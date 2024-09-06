ETF Store Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.