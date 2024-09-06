ETF Store Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $406.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

