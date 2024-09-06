ETF Store Inc. Sells 37,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,920 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHZ stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.