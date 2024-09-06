EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,477.56

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $20,477.56 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00273998 BTC.

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.01232255 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,798.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

