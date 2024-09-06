Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 437,944 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 183,471 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.