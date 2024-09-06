Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) & NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Financial Comparison

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exxaro Resources and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 405.95%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exxaro Resources and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -103.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exxaro Resources and NioCorp Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -4.54

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

