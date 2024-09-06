Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.35 and last traded at $112.49. 2,459,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,788,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

The company has a market cap of $443.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

