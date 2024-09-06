FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,249,770.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $427.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

