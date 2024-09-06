Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 7,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.