Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 337,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.38. 719,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,375. The firm has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

