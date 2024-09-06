Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 902,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

