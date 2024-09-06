Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

