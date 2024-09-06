Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $137.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.