Financial Review: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) vs. Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Delivery Hero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -19.81% -10.94% -8.29% Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 6 2 0 2.25 Delivery Hero 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dada Nexus and Delivery Hero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 199.49%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Delivery Hero.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Delivery Hero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.18 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -0.88 Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delivery Hero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

