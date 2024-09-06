Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Down 2%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0055 per share. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
