First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.64

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 25574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
First Pacific Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.
First Pacific Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
About First Pacific
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.
