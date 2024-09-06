First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

