First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,581,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 845,841 shares.The stock last traded at $59.85 and had previously closed at $59.82.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
