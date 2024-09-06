First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,581,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 845,841 shares.The stock last traded at $59.85 and had previously closed at $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.