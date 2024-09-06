First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 317,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 138,706 shares.The stock last traded at $62.77 and had previously closed at $63.70.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

