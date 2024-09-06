First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.