First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.