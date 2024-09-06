First Western Trust Bank Has $243,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

