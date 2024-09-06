First Western Trust Bank Has $479,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.